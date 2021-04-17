UrduPoint.com
RDA Operation Underway Against Illegal Housing Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 03:06 PM

RDA operation underway against illegal housing schemes

Under the direction of Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt. (R) Abdul Sattar Isani mega operations against illegal housing schemes and unauthorized constructions are underway in full swing to control illegal development of housing projects, RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Under the direction of Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt. (R) Abdul Sattar Isani mega operations against illegal housing schemes and unauthorized constructions are underway in full swing to control illegal development of housing projects, RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan said.

The LU&BC Wing's staff with the assistance of police from the concerned police stations has sealed illegally constructed two plazas in Bahria Town Phase-8, five plazas on Dhamyal road Rawalpindi, sealed 25 shops and sealed three commercial projects / residential apartments including Dominion Mall project, Eiffel Tower Bahria Town and Time Square Residence Apartment in Top City Housing Scheme in Rawalpindi.

The owners of the above mentioned properties have violated the Punjab Development of States Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations, 2020 and constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval and NOC.

Under the directives of Director General RDA, the Building Control Wing conducting crackdown against illegal, unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities including plazas, shops, schools and other illegal lands in RDA controlled area in Rawalpindi.

