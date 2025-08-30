RDA organizes anti-dengue awareness walk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) In line with the ongoing anti-dengue campaign, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), under the directions of the Director Gener RDA, Kinza Murtaza, organized an awareness session followed by a walk to educate the public on preventive measures against dengue.

The DG RDA has directed RDA officers to ramp up the anti-dengue campaign, as per the interactions from the CM of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The fight against dengue is often a high priority, especially during monsoon season when the spread of the disease is more rampant due to increase in mosquito breeding ground.

The session was chaired by the Additional Director General RDA, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, and attended by the Director Engineering RDA, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering, Director Building Control, other RDA officers and representatives from private housing societies Faisal Town, Mumtaz City, University Town and others.

The Addl. DG RDA emphasized the importance of community involvement in preventing the spread of dengue. He directed the RDA teams to approach the general public and urge them to eliminate standing water in and around their homes, a key breeding ground for dengue carrying mosquitoes.

He said the general public must be requested not to allow water to stand unnecessarily. If violations are observed and accumulating water is found, strict legal action will be taken, including the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs).

The awareness walk reinforced RDA’s commitment to safeguarding public health by promoting proactive measures and ensuring enforcement of anti-dengue regulations.