RDA Organizes Dengue Awareness Walk

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 07:29 PM

RDA organizes dengue awareness walk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General, RDA Capt. Tahir Zafar Abbasi here on Wednesday organized a dengue awareness walk.

The DG RDA on the occasion urged the citizens to take special care of cleanliness and said that stagnant water should be removed.

He said, the administration was creating awareness among people about the danger of dengue and all possible preventive measures were being taken to cope with this disease.

He said, RDA was working in collaboration with the Rawalpindi District Administration as well as District Health Department to combat with dengue.

The DG advised the general public to use mosquito repellent spray regularly.

He also directed the RDA staff to take all possible steps to prevent dengue in the office premises.

Pamphlets about dengue awareness and prevention were also distributed among the citizens.

Director Engineering RDA, Aamir Rahsid, Deputy Director Finance RDA, Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, other officers and RDA employees attended the walk.

