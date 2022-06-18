RDA organizes seminar, walk on dengue control, prevention

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General, RDA, here on Saturday organized a seminar and walk on dengue control and prevention with an aim to raise awareness against the disease

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General, RDA, here on Saturday organized a seminar and walk on dengue control and prevention with an aim to raise awareness against the disease.

The seminar was attended by Director Admin and Finance RDA, Asif Mehmood Janjua, Director Engineering, RDA, Amir Rashid, Deputy Director Admin, Iftikhar Ali, Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Pothohar, Rawalpindi, Dr. Naveed Akhtar Malik, officers and staff members of RDA.

Director Admin and Finance RDA thanking the officers of the Health Department said that the government departments and citizens should join hands to control the virus.

The DDHO addressing the participants recommended preventive measures against the dengue mosquitoes and stressed the importance of collective preventive measures against it.

He also urged the RDA staff members to ensure cleanliness of the office and their homes.

He said awareness played a key role in the fight against dengue because prevention was far better than cure.

The DDHO stressed the need for collective as well as individual efforts along with collaboration of all the stakeholders for the awareness, implementation and control of any epidemic.

He also highlighted ways to control various developmental stages of dengue from its eggs to larva and full grown mosquitoes.

The citizens are advised to remove stagnant water so that dengue larvae could be prevented. On severe violations, strict action in accordance with the law is taken against the violators and FIRs are also lodged, he added.

He also appreciated the work being done by RDA Anti-Dengue team especially RDA's Dengue Focal Person, Ali Raza and hoped that the authority would continue its efforts against dengue.

According to RDA spokesman, The Director General RDA had urged the citizens to take special care against dengue, ensure cleanliness and adopt all possible preventive measures to control the virus.

The DG said that the citizens should remove stagnant water and adopt SOPs issued by the Punjab government to control dengue.

Later, a dengue awareness walk was organized while pamphlets were also distributed among the citizens on Murree road.