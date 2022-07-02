RDA organizes seminar, walk on dengue control, prevention

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General, RDA, here on Saturday organized a seminar and walk on dengue control and prevention with an aim to raise awareness against the disease

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General, RDA, here on Saturday organized a seminar and walk on dengue control and prevention with an aim to raise awareness against the disease.

The seminar was attended by Director Admin & Finance RDA Asif Mehmood Janjua, Deputy Director Admin, Iftikhar Ali, Deputy Director, Finance Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, Deputy Director, IT Dawood Khalid, Deputy Director, Public Relations Hafiz Muhammad Irfan, Assistant Director, BC, Ali Raza, RDA Staff, RDA Union President Khawaja Javed and others.

Director Admin and Finance RDA said that the government departments and citizens should join hands to control the virus.

He also recommended preventive measures against the dengue mosquitoes and stressed the importance of collective preventive measures against it.

He urged the RDA staff members to ensure cleanliness of the office and their homes.

He said awareness played a key role in the fight against dengue because prevention was far better than cure.

He stressed the need for collective as well as individual efforts along with collaboration of all the stakeholders for the awareness, implementation and control of any epidemic.

He also highlighted ways to control various developmental stages of dengue from its eggs to larva and full grown mosquitoes.

He advised the citizens to remove stagnant water so that dengue larvae could be prevented.

On severe violations, strict action in accordance with the law is taken against the violators and FIRs are also lodged, he added.

He also appreciated the work being done by RDA Anti-Dengue team especially RDA's Dengue Focal Person, Ali Raza and hoped that the authority would continue its efforts against dengue.

According to RDA spokesman, The Director General RDA had urged the citizens to take special care against dengue, ensure cleanliness and adopt all possible preventive measures to control the virus.

The DG said that the citizens should remove stagnant water and adopt SOPs issued by the Punjab government to control dengue.

Later, a dengue awareness walk was organized while pamphlets were also distributed among the citizens on Murree road.

