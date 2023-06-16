UrduPoint.com

RDA Organizes Seminar, Walk To Create Dengue Awareness

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 06:00 PM

RDA organizes seminar, walk to create dengue awareness

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Friday organized a seminar and walk in connection with anti-dengue awareness campaign.

Following the directives of Director General (DG), RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the authorities concerned were taking steps to spread anti-dengue awareness.

The seminar and walk were attended by RDA Director Engineering Muhammad Anwar Baran, Director MP&TE, RDA, Muhammad Tahir, Deputy Director Admin Iftikhar Ali, Deputy Director, Ali Raza and other officers as well as staff.

The speakers while addressing the seminar, gave a briefing on standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the prevention of dengue.

They said that the citizens are requested to remove stagnate water from their homes.

The RDA spokesman informed that DG RDA had urged the citizens to take special care and priority measures for cleanliness and said that water should not be allowed to accumulate in open spaces and corners of the house.

The DG had also advised the general public to use mosquito repellent spray regularly and directed the RDA officials to take steps to prevent dengue spread in the office premises.

