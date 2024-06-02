RDA Organizes Training Session On E-Filing System
Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 11:10 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA Kinza Murtaza has organized a training session on the E-Filing and Office Automation System (E-FOAS) for all the RDA officers.
According to a RDA spokesman, Ishfaq Ali Dhillow, Director of Operations at Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), provided a comprehensive presentation on E-FOAS and explained that the government of Punjab had mandated the use of E-FOAS to maintain easily accessible records of notes, approvals, and proposals.
"This system helps prevent the loss of critical documents during incidents such as floods caused by heavy rain."
Dhillow further stated, "E-Filing system at RDA will facilitate timely and effective management of daily tasks, promoting a paperless office environment in the public sector."
"The Primary goal of this software is to ensure that all correspondence is digitally accessible round the clock," he added.
He further informed that digital copies of all official documents would be created and uploaded to the system, stored on a cloud server, and archived for future reference.
"The system also sends SMS notifications to all relevant participants, informing them about RDA operations against illegal construction, housing schemes, meeting schedules, and other matters."
This had reduced the turnaround time for approvals, documents, office orders, and notifications, thereby increasing efficiency, he added.
The session was chaired by Additional Director General Awais Manzoor Tarar while Chief Engineer Muhammad Anwar Baran, Director Administration and Finance Asif Mahmood Janjua, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering Jamshaid Aftab, Director Architecture Shuja Ali, Director Land, Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Director Estate Management, Shahzad Gondal, Director Engineering Muhammad Kamran, Deputy Director Finance Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, Deputy Director IT Dawood Khalid, and other RDA officers attended the training session.
