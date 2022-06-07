UrduPoint.com

RDA Organizes Walk To Create Awareness About Dengue

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2022 | 07:30 PM

RDA organizes walk to create awareness about dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General, RDA Capt. ® Tahir Zafar Abbasi here on Tuesday organized a walk to create awareness about dengue.

According to RDA spokesman, RDA was organizing walks to spread awareness on dengue.

The DG RDA urged the citizens to take special care of cleanliness besides removing stagnant water if any.

He said, the administration was creating awareness among people about the danger of dengue and all possible preventive measures were being taken to cope with this disease.

He said, RDA was working in collaboration with the Rawalpindi District Administration as well as District Health Department to combat with dengue.

The DG had also advised the general public to use mosquito repellent spray regularly, he added.

The DG had instructed the RDA staff to take all possible steps to prevent dengue in the office premises.

Pamphlets about dengue awareness and prevention were also distributed among the citizens.

Director Admin and Finance, RDA Asif Mahmood Janjua, Director Engineering RDA, Aamir Rahsid, Deputy Director Finance RDA, Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, other officers and RDA employees attended the walk.

