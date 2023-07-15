RDA organizes walk to create dengue awareness

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Saturday organized a walk in connection with an anti-dengue awareness campaign.

Following the directives of the Director General (DG) of RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the authorities concerned were taking steps to spread anti-dengue awareness, the RDA spokesman said.

He informed that the walk organized from the RDA office to Murree Road was attended by Deputy Director Finance RDA, Khawaja Arshad Javed, Deputy Director Building Control, Ali Raza and others.

The spokesman said that the DG had urged the citizens to adopt all possible preventive measures for the prevention of dengue.

The DG requested the citizens to remove stagnate water from their homes.

The DG RDA had urged the citizens to take special care and priority measures for cleanliness and said that water should not be allowed to accumulate in open spaces and corners of the house, the RDA spokesman informed.

The DG had also advised the general public to use mosquito repellent spray regularly and directed the RDA officials to take steps to prevent dengue spread in the office premises.