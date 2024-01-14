Open Menu

RDA, PITB Sign Agreement For E-filing System

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM

RDA, PITB sign agreement for E-filing system

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) on the direction of the Punjab government have signed an agreement for E-Filing and Office Automation System.

According to RDA spokesman on Sunday, a meeting was held here on Sunday in RDA office for E-Filing and Office Automation System.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta, Director General (DG) RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, representative of PITB, Dr Shaukat Ali and Deputy Director (IT) RDA, Dawood Khalid and others participated in the meeting.

The spokesman said that the purpose of this agreement was to maintain paperless files of the notes, approvals and proposals so that the records could be easily accessible. Sometimes important documents of the offices are damaged during any untoward incident like flood or fire. For example, RDA documents were lost in 2004 due to the flood, he told.

The spokesman informed that representative of PITB briefed the participants about E-Filing and Office Automation System.

He further said that E-Filing system in RDA would enable the officials in timely and effective management of the daily tasks and the department could proceed towards a paperless office environment.

The main objective of this management software would be to ensure that every correspondence would be digitally accessible round-the-clock, he informed.

He further said that the digital copies of every official document would be made and uploaded on the system. These copies would also be stored on a cloud server and archived for future use and reference, he added.

The spokesman said that the application would send an SMS to all the intended participants and notify them about RDA operations against illegal under-construction buildings, illegal housing schemes, meeting timings and location, etc. The system would help increase efficiency of the department, he added.

Related Topics

Fire Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab Flood Rawalpindi Sunday SMS All Agreement Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

8 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

17 hours ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

17 hours ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

17 hours ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

17 hours ago
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

17 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

17 hours ago
 Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

17 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

18 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday

18 hours ago
 Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportatio ..

Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan