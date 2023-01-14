UrduPoint.com

RDA Preparing Master Plan For 25 Years: DG RDA

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Efforts are underway to prepare Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Site Development Zones for five tehsils of Rawalpindi district including Rawalpindi, Gujar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Taxila and Kahuta

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Efforts are underway to prepare Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Site Development Zones for five tehsils of Rawalpindi district including Rawalpindi, Gujar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Taxila and Kahuta.

The RDA spokesman said Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa was preparing a master plan for 25 years.

Talking about the master plan, the DG said that the RDA in collaboration with the local government was preparing planning documents for the next 25 years, adding the plan would have all the details about housing schemes, industrial areas, central business areas and other places.

He said no housing society and industrial area would be made outside the site development zones and as per the directives of the government, the areas outside the site development zones would be only for agriculture and environment and RDA was working on this special task.

The DG said that the citizens who wanted to give suggestions regarding Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Site Development Zones, were requested to send emails with their proposals to RDA website www.rda.gop.pk.

He further said that RDA was working to prepare a master plan for the next 25 years and the suggestions of the public in this regard would be appreciated so that the planning documents could be prepared as soon as possible.

