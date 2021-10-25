RDA promoting rainwater harvesting system: Chairman

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza was promoting rainwater harvesting system as it could be used for anything except human consumption

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza was promoting rainwater harvesting system as it could be used for anything except human consumption.

He said Rawalpindi was the second city in Punjab, where the rainwater harvesting project was launched. RDA had started recycling of used water in Bilal Masjid, Muslim Park, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed after Sirajia Masjid, Asghar Mall Scheme with the help of the United Nations Development Programme, he informed.

He said, "We want to expand the project in the community." Rainwater collected was being used for washing and cleaning of the mosque, and washrooms while ablution water was being used for plants and grass in the park established in front of the mosque.

The chairman said water was a great blessing of Allah.

He informed that the maps of the residential buildings without rainwater harvesting system were not being approved in the region.

The rain water harvesting system was getting popularity in the society. It was need of the hour as the cities were facing water shortage issues, he said adding, all the new buildings in Rawalpindi would be required to have rainwater tanks.

Maps of new buildings would be passed only if they had drains and tanks to channel and store the rainwater, he said.

Rainwater harvesting was a new phenomenon for the people of Rawalpindi, but it was very useful for saving water for irrigation, gardening, carwash and flush tanks, he said.

395