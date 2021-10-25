UrduPoint.com

RDA Promoting Rainwater Harvesting System: Chairman

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 07:28 PM

RDA promoting rainwater harvesting system: Chairman

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza was promoting rainwater harvesting system as it could be used for anything except human consumption

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza was promoting rainwater harvesting system as it could be used for anything except human consumption.

He said Rawalpindi was the second city in Punjab, where the rainwater harvesting project was launched. RDA had started recycling of used water in Bilal Masjid, Muslim Park, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed after Sirajia Masjid, Asghar Mall Scheme with the help of the United Nations Development Programme, he informed.

He said, "We want to expand the project in the community." Rainwater collected was being used for washing and cleaning of the mosque, and washrooms while ablution water was being used for plants and grass in the park established in front of the mosque.

The chairman said water was a great blessing of Allah.

He informed that the maps of the residential buildings without rainwater harvesting system were not being approved in the region.

The rain water harvesting system was getting popularity in the society. It was need of the hour as the cities were facing water shortage issues, he said adding, all the new buildings in Rawalpindi would be required to have rainwater tanks.

Maps of new buildings would be passed only if they had drains and tanks to channel and store the rainwater, he said.

Rainwater harvesting was a new phenomenon for the people of Rawalpindi, but it was very useful for saving water for irrigation, gardening, carwash and flush tanks, he said.

395

Related Topics

Shortage Punjab Water Rawalpindi Undp Mosque Muslim All

Recent Stories

Sindh University CEAC BOD approves budget, other f ..

Sindh University CEAC BOD approves budget, other financial matters

51 seconds ago
 24 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

24 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

52 seconds ago
 Criminalizing dissent; fascist authorities abduct ..

Criminalizing dissent; fascist authorities abduct thousands to silence voice of ..

54 seconds ago
 PHA Chairman for world powers to get resolved Kash ..

PHA Chairman for world powers to get resolved Kashmir issue

5 minutes ago
 UK raises minimum hourly wage to 9.50 pounds

UK raises minimum hourly wage to 9.50 pounds

5 minutes ago
 Corona positivity rate drops to 0.81 per cent in R ..

Corona positivity rate drops to 0.81 per cent in Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.