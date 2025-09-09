RDA provides aid to Gujrat flood victims

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) On the special directions of Secretary Housing, Capt. (R) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, and under the supervision of Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, the RDA continues to send relief consignments to flood-affected areas of District Gujrat.

In today’s dispatch, the RDA has sent multiple vehicles loaded with essential relief items to provide immediate assistance to the flood victims. The consignment includes: 3,800 bottles of clean drinking water, 4,400 packets of fresh milk and dry milk, one fully loaded vehicle of essential medicines, including: 8,650 antibiotic tablets, 2,400 cough and antihistamine syrups, 500 Skabe lotions, and 200 Fist gels.

During her visit, Additional Secretary for Housing, Madiha Tahir Shah, appreciated the tireless efforts of the RDA team.

She said, “I commend the dedication and swift action taken by RDA under the leadership of DG Kinza Murtaza. RDA work is a true reflection of public service and compassion in action. The timely response to this disaster is commendable.”

The Director General of RDA, Kinza Murtaza, thanked the Additional Secretary of Housing and stated that, under the direction of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and with the guidance of the Secretary of Housing, the RDA is committed to supporting its fellow citizens during this difficult time.

The RDA is closely coordinating with local authorities in Gujrat to assess emerging needs and streamline future relief efforts, she said, adding that more consignments are being prepared to continue this humanitarian support.