Open Menu

RDA Provides Aid To Gujrat Flood Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 06:20 PM

RDA provides aid to Gujrat flood victims

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) On the special directions of Secretary Housing, Capt. (R) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, and under the supervision of Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, the RDA continues to send relief consignments to flood-affected areas of District Gujrat.

In today’s dispatch, the RDA has sent multiple vehicles loaded with essential relief items to provide immediate assistance to the flood victims. The consignment includes: 3,800 bottles of clean drinking water, 4,400 packets of fresh milk and dry milk, one fully loaded vehicle of essential medicines, including: 8,650 antibiotic tablets, 2,400 cough and antihistamine syrups, 500 Skabe lotions, and 200 Fist gels.

During her visit, Additional Secretary for Housing, Madiha Tahir Shah, appreciated the tireless efforts of the RDA team.

She said, “I commend the dedication and swift action taken by RDA under the leadership of DG Kinza Murtaza. RDA work is a true reflection of public service and compassion in action. The timely response to this disaster is commendable.”

The Director General of RDA, Kinza Murtaza, thanked the Additional Secretary of Housing and stated that, under the direction of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and with the guidance of the Secretary of Housing, the RDA is committed to supporting its fellow citizens during this difficult time.

The RDA is closely coordinating with local authorities in Gujrat to assess emerging needs and streamline future relief efforts, she said, adding that more consignments are being prepared to continue this humanitarian support.

Recent Stories

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

1 hour ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

3 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

5 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

5 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

6 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

6 hours ago
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

10 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

18 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

18 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan