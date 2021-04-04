UrduPoint.com
RDA Receives Rs 10.74 Mln From Various Illegal Commercial Buildings

Sun 04th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

RDA receives Rs 10.74 mln from various illegal commercial buildings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has received fines of Rs10.74 million from various illegal commercial buildings in lieu of commercialization fee during its operations against illegal housing schemes and unauthorized constructions.

The fine was collected by the enforcement staff of Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA along with Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing of RDA, while conducting operation against illegal and unauthorized constructions.

The MP&TE Directorate's staff with the assistance of police has sealed site offices of three illegal housing schemes namely Wapda Town in Taxila Tehsil Rawalpindi and The Regent Farm Housing Scheme on Chakri road near Motorway Interchange and The Life Residencia on Fateh Jang road Rawalpindi.

The First Information Reports have also been lodged against two illegal housing schemes namely Mangolia Housing Scheme and New Rawal City.

The LU&BC Wing's staff has sealed an under construction illegal plaza in Gulraiz Housing Scheme Rawalpindi.

The owners of the above mentioned properties have violated the Punjab Development of States Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations, 2020 and constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval and NOC.

Under the directives of Director General RDA, the Building Control Wing conducting crackdown against illegal, unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities including plazas, shops, schools and other illegal lands in RDA controlled area in Rawalpindi.

The RDA spokesman said the Director General RDA has directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear or nepotism.

He said people should also show moral responsibility and remove all kinds of encroachments.

He added that the owners of above mentioned properties initiated illegal development works without approval of layout plan from the authority in various areas.

The RDA in the better interest of the general public has advised not to invest in illegal and unauthorized real estate projects and high-rise buildings as the authority had not given any approval, he said adding, "RDA recommends the citizens to consult the Authority before investing in such projects".

