Open Menu

RDA Rejects Allegations Of Discriminatory Action Against Illegal Housing Societies

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2023 | 02:20 PM

RDA rejects allegations of discriminatory action against illegal housing societies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has rejected the allegations of few private housing societies that the civic agency was taking discriminatory action against unapproved and illegal housing schemes.

In a statement issued here, the authority said that Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, RDA under PDC ACT-1976 and Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules was taking action against illegal housing schemes in the district as the owners and sponsors of unapproved housing schemes were cheating the general public through misleading advertisements.

The RDA on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta has launched grand operation against all illegal housing schemes without discrimination and sealing their offices.

The owners of some illegal housing schemes are giving the impression that RDA is taking action against few schemes which is false and baseless.

According to the statement, the authority did not target any selected scheme but legal action was being taken against all illegal and unauthorized housing societies and operation against the rules violators would continue with any discrimination.

It further said that if any housing scheme had obtained a stay order from the court, the authority consults its legal branch and takes legal action as per law.

The authority is trying to protect the public from any kind of fraud.

According to RDA spokesman, the authority had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing societies and visit RDA’s official website before investment or get information about the status of the housing projects from RDA.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Traffic Rawalpindi All From Court Housing

Recent Stories

FM Jilani to attend ECO Council of Ministers’ me ..

FM Jilani to attend ECO Council of Ministers’ meeting in Azerbaijan

15 minutes ago
 Action against illegal activities to continue with ..

Action against illegal activities to continue with full force: COAS

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs strengthens partnerships with courie ..

Dubai Customs strengthens partnerships with courier companies to fuel e-commerce ..

22 minutes ago
 WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, sol ..

WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, solutions for smart and sustainab ..

1 hour ago
 Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium receive ..

Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium received: Police

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afg ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wicket ..

Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wickets

2 hours ago
 Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in ..

Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in Asian Games

3 hours ago
 Karachiites burdened with more increase in power b ..

Karachiites burdened with more increase in power bills

3 hours ago
 UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as th ..

UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as the country’s first woman to s ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan