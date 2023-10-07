RDA rejects allegations of discriminatory action against illegal housing societies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has rejected the allegations of few private housing societies that the civic agency was taking discriminatory action against unapproved and illegal housing schemes.

In a statement issued here, the authority said that Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, RDA under PDC ACT-1976 and Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules was taking action against illegal housing schemes in the district as the owners and sponsors of unapproved housing schemes were cheating the general public through misleading advertisements.

The RDA on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta has launched grand operation against all illegal housing schemes without discrimination and sealing their offices.

The owners of some illegal housing schemes are giving the impression that RDA is taking action against few schemes which is false and baseless.

According to the statement, the authority did not target any selected scheme but legal action was being taken against all illegal and unauthorized housing societies and operation against the rules violators would continue with any discrimination.

It further said that if any housing scheme had obtained a stay order from the court, the authority consults its legal branch and takes legal action as per law.

The authority is trying to protect the public from any kind of fraud.

According to RDA spokesman, the authority had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing societies and visit RDA’s official website before investment or get information about the status of the housing projects from RDA.