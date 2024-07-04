RDA rejects approval request of illegal housing scheme ‘New Airport Town’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), on the directives of Director General, Kinza Murtaza, has rejected the approval request of the layout plan of an illegal housing scheme, “New Airport Town”.

According to a RDA spokesman, “New Airport Town” is an unapproved scheme as the RDA has rejected and returned the file submitted by the scheme’s owner, Shahid Mehmood.

The RDA’s Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate has advised the citizens not to invest in an unauthorized scheme located in Mouza Katarian, Tehsil and District Rawalpindi.

The RDA spokesperson further informed that the DG Kinza Murtaza has warned that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators.

The developers of “New Airport Town” are illegally advertising and selling plots without RDA approval, violating Rule 46(1) of the Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules-2021.

The MP&TE Directorate of the RDA has instructed the scheme’s owner to stop all development activities, advertisements, sale and purchase of the plots immediately.

Additionally, the DG Kinza Murtaza has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take immediate and strict action against illegal advertisements and marketing of unauthorized housing schemes, he added.