RDA removes 35 illegal constructions along Nullah Lai

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2025 | 10:04 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), in its ongoing drive against encroachments, removed 35 illegally constructed structures on the banks of Nullah Lai here on Wednesday.

According to the RDA spokesperson, the enforcement squad carried out the anti-encroachment drive in multiple areas of Nullah Lai and demolished washrooms, kitchen garages, and storage units.

He said RDA is actively continuing its operations to remove encroachments and reclaim public spaces in Rawalpindi.

These operations, often involving anti-encroachment drives, aim to maintain urban order, improve accessibility, and restore the city's planned infrastructure.

The operation was supervised by Director Land RDA, Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan, in coordination with the Municipal Corporation of Rawalpindi and other concerned officials.

The RDA emphasized that the crackdown follows clear instructions from Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who has mandated a zero-tolerance policy on illegal developments, encroachments, and unauthorized commercial activities.

FIRs will also be lodged against those found in violation, and enforcement will be carried out without discrimination, he added.

