RDA Removes Encroachments, Demolishes Sheds In Gulraiz Housing Scheme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

RDA removes encroachments, demolishes sheds in Gulraiz Housing Scheme

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Wednesday launched an operation against encroachments and demolished sheds in the Gulraiz Housing Scheme.

According to RDA spokesman, the Enforcement Squad of RDA on the directives of the Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa conducted raids and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He informed that the Squad while carrying out an operation against encroachments in the Gulraiz Housing Scheme, demolished sheds and illegal structures constructed in front of various shops.

He said the Squad including Incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Assistant Director Land Development, Building Inspectors and others took part in the operation.

The DG had directed the Enforcement Squad to take strict action against encroachments without any discrimination, he said adding, the operation would continue and no one would be allowed to violate the rules.

