Open Menu

RDA Removes Encroachments From Bostan Khan Road

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2024 | 01:20 PM

RDA removes encroachments from Bostan Khan Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Enforcement Squad on the directives of the Director General (DG) Kinza Murtaza has removed encroachments from Bostan Khan Road.

According to a RDA spokesman, in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on Bostan Khan Road, an anti-encroachment operation was launched and encroachments were removed.

The operation was carried out by the RDA Enforcement Squad, which demolished and removed illegal structures, including sheds, kiosks, tandoors, and huts along Bostan Khan Road, from Gulraiz Chowki to car Chowk.

RDA Enforcement Squad including Director Land Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Director Building Control, Atif Muhammad Chaudhry, Building Surveyors, Aamir Mahmood Malik, Asim Khokhar, and other RDA officials took part in the operation which was launched aimed at improving road accessibility, and ensuring a safe environment for the pedestrians and commuters.

DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza said, "This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to restore the city’s infrastructure and ensure all roads are clean and safe for general public use. Encroachments not only cause traffic congestion but also pose significant safety risks for the citizens. RDA is committed to maintaining the integrity of Rawalpindi’s urban spaces."

The removal of the illegal structures is expected to improve traffic flow significantly and contribute to a cleaner, more organized urban environment, she added.

She further said that similar operations would be conducted on other major roads throughout Rawalpindi, as part of RDA’s efforts to improve urban infrastructure and ensure general public safety.

The DG urged the citizens to cooperate in keeping the roads clear of encroachments to help maintain a safer, more efficient transportation network.

Related Topics

Road Car Traffic Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Public finance of GCC countries witnessed signific ..

Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..

25 minutes ago
 Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weat ..

Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..

1 hour ago
 Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at s ..

Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at sea while trying to reach Spain ..

2 hours ago
 8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico ..

8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast

3 hours ago
 BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US

BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security pl ..

Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security plan for New Year’s Eve celebr ..

12 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winners of 15th Globe ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winners of 15th Globe Soccer Dubai Awards

13 hours ago
 UAE eliminated from Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26

UAE eliminated from Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26

14 hours ago
 UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Presid ..

UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on President of Indigenous Women and Pe ..

14 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' b ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan