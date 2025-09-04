Open Menu

RDA Removes Encroachments From GT Road Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 08:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), during its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, removed several encroachments in different parts of the city here on Thursday.

According to the RDA spokesman, the operation was conducted from Jarahi Stop to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) office and from Sawan Bridge to Hamrahi Bus Stand on GT Road, where multiple encroachments were removed.

The DG RDA had earlier directed the enforcement squad to continue strict actions against all forms of encroachments, illegal/unauthorized constructions, and unlawful commercial activities in violation of the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021 without any fear or favour.

Following the directives of the DG, the squad is actively conducting operations against encroachments, illegal commercial-cum-residential constructions, and other unlawful land-use violations within the controlled areas of RDA.

