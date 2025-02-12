Open Menu

RDA Removes Encroachments From Gulshanabad, Qaim Mansion

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 11:58 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Kinza Murtaza, on Wednesday launched crackdown against illegal developments and encroachments in Gulshanabad and Qasim Mansion on Adiyala Road

According to a RDA spokesman, the RDA Task Force has intensified its efforts to remove encroachments and illegal housing schemes across the region.

The RDA Enforcement Squad conducted a major operation targeting two housing schemes namely Gulshanabad Housing Scheme for violating the Layout Plan, illegal development and encroachments and took action in accordance with the law against illegal housing scheme Qaim Mansion for operating without approval.

The enforcement squad demolished illegal constructions and removed encroachments in both the housing schemes. The crackdown was conducted on the instructions of the DG RDA Kinza Murtaza.

The DG emphasized that the ongoing operations against encroachments and unapproved housing schemes would continue with full force to protect the citizens from fraudulent practices and exploitation.

She said that the RDA is taking solid steps to check illegal housing schemes.

In line with its commitment to transparency and public safety, the RDA is using all means to update the public about legal and illegal housing projects. The citizens are urged to avoid investing in illegal housing schemes and visit the RDA website at www.rda.gop.pk to check status of the housing societies.

Director Land Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Assistant Director Planning RDA Ali Raza, Building Surveyor Aamir Mahmood Malik, and other Inspectors took part in the operation.

The RDA is trying to eliminate illegal housing projects, ensuring a fair and secure environment for all the citizens.

The spokesman further informed in another operation, the RDA Enforcement Squad demolished/removed encroachments at Chakra Road from Suzuki Chowk to Imtiaz Market.

Illegal structures including retaining wall, sheds, fences and other constructions were removed during the operation.

He said that encroachments not only contribute to traffic congestion but also pose significant safety hazards.

