RDA removes encroachments from High Court Road to improve traffic flow

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in an operation here on Tuesday removed encroachments from High Court Road to improve traffic flow

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in an operation here on Tuesday removed encroachments from High Court Road to improve traffic flow.

According to a RDA spokesman, the Enforcement Squad on the directives of the Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza, conducted an operation aimed at improving traffic flow on High Court Road.

The enforcement squad is making efforts to provide a safer environment for both commuters and the pedestrians.

Illegal structures, vendors, and unauthorized street installations which were obstructing traffic were cleared in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies, he said adding, the initiative is receiving strong support from the public, who were also requesting the authorities concerned to launch an anti-encroachment operation to clear different roads.

Encroachments not only create traffic congestion but also pose significant safety hazards. RDA is committed to remove encroachments and clear all the roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The spokesman informed that officials concerned have been directed to take strict action against encroachers. This is part of an ongoing urban planning strategy designed to optimize the city’s infrastructure and enhance the experience for the residents and the visitors alike, he added.

He urges the citizens to cooperate in maintaining encroachment-free zones to ensure that Rawalpindi’s roads and streets remain safe, accessible, and congestion-free.