RDA Removes Encroachments From Jarahi Stop To Gulshan-e-Abad On Adyala Road
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 10:25 PM
The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Monday conducted an operation and removed encroachments from Jarahi Stop to Gulshan-e-Abad on Adyala Road, said a RDA spokesman
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Monday conducted an operation and removed encroachments from Jarahi Stop to Gulshan-e-Abad on Adyala Road, said a RDA spokesman.
He informed that in an effort to enhance traffic flow and bolster general public safety, encroachments along Adyala Road were cleared on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza.
The operation was conducted to alleviate congestion and improve the traffic flow, he added.
The operation, carried out by the RDA’s Enforcement Squad, aimed to restore order, enhance road accessibility, and provide a safer environment for both the commuters and pedestrians.
RDA during the operation removed and demolished encroachments, Illegal structures, vendors, sheds, ramps and unauthorized street installations from Jarahi Stop to Gulshan-e-Abad on both sides of Adyala Road while Grand Pearl Marqee was sealed.
This initiative received strong support from the general public, who had raised concerns over the growing encroachments in the area, the spokesman said adding, this operation is part of RDA’s broader efforts to restore the city’s infrastructure and ensure that all the roads to remain accessible and safe for the public.
The DG said that encroachments not only create traffic congestion but also pose significant safety hazards. The RDA is trying to preserve the beauty of Rawalpindi’s urban spaces.
The RDA has announced plans for additional operations across Rawalpindi to remove encroachments. This is part of an ongoing urban planning strategy designed to optimize the city’s infrastructure and enhance the experience for residents and visitors alike.
The RDA urged the general public to cooperate in maintaining encroachment-free zones to ensure that Rawalpindi’s streets remain safe, accessible, and congestion-free.
Recent Stories
AEEDC Dubai 2025: Kuwait named guest of honour of 29th edition
ADCB aims to double net profit to AED20 billion in five years
Banking sector playing key role in Balochistan’s economy development: Governor
Shab-e-Meraj observed across northern Sindh
LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced services with discounted rates: ..
Radio remains an unyielding pillar of communication in Pakistan: Commissioner Ka ..
HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote awareness
CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters
Chiniot Festival to be held in February
Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues
ISSI hosts launch of NDF-HSF book on Post-Taliban Afghanistan
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar congratulates newly ele ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Banking sector playing key role in Balochistan’s economy development: Governor2 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Meraj observed across northern Sindh3 minutes ago
-
LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced services with discounted rates: Dr. Adnan Qureshi6 minutes ago
-
Radio remains an unyielding pillar of communication in Pakistan: Commissioner Karachi6 minutes ago
-
HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote awareness7 minutes ago
-
CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters7 minutes ago
-
Chiniot Festival to be held in February7 minutes ago
-
Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues12 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts launch of NDF-HSF book on Post-Taliban Afghanistan12 minutes ago
-
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar congratulates newly elected body of IHCJA12 minutes ago
-
PM, ambassador of Morocco discuss bilateral ties12 minutes ago
-
Farah Naz highlights Govt’s commitment to education, innovation2 minutes ago