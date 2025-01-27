RDA removes encroachments from Jarahi stop to Gulshan-e-Abad on Adyala Road

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Monday conducted an operation and removed encroachments from Jarahi Stop to Gulshan-e-Abad on Adyala Road, said a RDA spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Monday conducted an operation and removed encroachments from Jarahi Stop to Gulshan-e-Abad on Adyala Road, said a RDA spokesman.

He informed that in an effort to enhance traffic flow and bolster general public safety, encroachments along Adyala Road were cleared on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza.

The operation was conducted to alleviate congestion and improve the traffic flow, he added.

The operation, carried out by the RDA’s Enforcement Squad, aimed to restore order, enhance road accessibility, and provide a safer environment for both the commuters and pedestrians.

RDA during the operation removed and demolished encroachments, Illegal structures, vendors, sheds, ramps and unauthorized street installations from Jarahi Stop to Gulshan-e-Abad on both sides of Adyala Road while Grand Pearl Marqee was sealed.

This initiative received strong support from the general public, who had raised concerns over the growing encroachments in the area, the spokesman said adding, this operation is part of RDA’s broader efforts to restore the city’s infrastructure and ensure that all the roads to remain accessible and safe for the public.

The DG said that encroachments not only create traffic congestion but also pose significant safety hazards. The RDA is trying to preserve the beauty of Rawalpindi’s urban spaces.

The RDA has announced plans for additional operations across Rawalpindi to remove encroachments. This is part of an ongoing urban planning strategy designed to optimize the city’s infrastructure and enhance the experience for residents and visitors alike.

The RDA urged the general public to cooperate in maintaining encroachment-free zones to ensure that Rawalpindi’s streets remain safe, accessible, and congestion-free.