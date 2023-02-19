RDA removes encroachments from Saidpur, Mohanpura housing schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Sunday conducted an operation and removed encroachments from Saidpur and Mohanpura Housing schemes.

According to RDA a spokesman, the Enforcement Squad of RDA under the ongoing anti-encroachment drive carried out an operation and removed illegal grills, fencing and barriers erected illegally by the residents.

He said that the DG RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators without any discrimination and remove permanent and temporary encroachments.

He said the Enforcement Squad comprising Incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Assistant Director Land Development, Deputy Incharge, Building Inspectors and others conducted the operation and removed the encroachments.