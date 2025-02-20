RDA removes encroachments from Saidpur Road

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Thursday launched an anti-encroachment operation and removed encroachments from Saidpur road, said a RDA spokesman.

He informed that the Enforcement Squad of RDA on the directives of Director General, Kinza Murtaza launched an operation and demolished/removed encroachments from Saidpur Road.

The Enforcement Squad demolished retaining walls, sheds, ramps, fences and other encroachments which were obstructing road access.

The residents of the area appreciated the operation launched to restore order and improve both pedestrian safety and vehicular movement along the road.

The DG RDA said that the operations were being launched on the directives of Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who had issued a zero-tolerance policy on encroachments.

She said the removal of the encroachments is essential for ensuring smooth flow of traffic and providing a safer environment for the citizens.

The DG outlined that this operation is just the beginning of an ongoing effort to improve Rawalpindi’s infrastructure.

Encroachments not only contribute to traffic congestion but also pose significant safety hazards.

RDA is making all-out efforts to restore accessible and safe streets for the residents, she added.

In line with the city’s urban development strategy, RDA has planned to conduct similar operations across Rawalpindi. The actions are aimed at optimizing infrastructure and improving the quality of life for all the citizens.

The DG also urged the citizens to cooperate with the authority in maintaining encroachment-free zones to ensure that Rawalpindi’s streets remain safe, accessible, and congestion-free.

Director Land Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Deputy Director LU&BC Atif Mahmood Chaudhry, Assistant Director BC, Muhammd Dawood Jutt, Building Surveyor, Aamir Mahmood Malik, and other RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors took part in the operation.