RDA Removes Encroachments In Rattaamral Area
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 09:45 PM
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in an operation here on Friday removed encroachments in Rattaamral area and demolished illegal constructions, said a RDA spokesman
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in an operation here on Friday removed encroachments in Rattaamral area and demolished illegal constructions, said a RDA spokesman.
He informed that RDA Enforcement Squad on the directives of Director General, RDA Kinza Murtaza conducted anti-encroachment operation and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.
Encroachments and illegal constructions including six illegal cattle enclosures, three shops, three washrooms, and a snooker club located on Rattaamral Road along Nullah Lai were demolished in the operation.
RDA Enforcement Squad conducted the operation to restore order, increase road accessibility, and provide a safer environment for both the commuters and pedestrians.
The spokesman said that the removal/demolition of the encroachments is part of RDA’s broader efforts to restore the city's infrastructure and ensure that all the roads remain accessible and safe for the public.
Encroachments not only cause traffic congestion but also pose significant safety hazards. The RDA is committed to preserving the integrity of Rawalpindi’s urban spaces, he added.
The operation on the orders of the DG would continue throughout Rawalpindi city as part of an ongoing urban planning strategy aimed at optimizing the city’s infrastructure and improving the overall experience for the residents, he added.
The spokesman urged the citizens to cooperate with the authorities concerned in maintaining encroachment-free zones to ensure that Rawalpindi’s streets remain safe, accessible, and free of congestion.
The enforcement action was led by RDA Enforcement Squad members, including Director Land Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Assistant Director Building Control Muhammad Dawood Jutt, Building Surveyors, Aamir Mahmood Malik, Building Inspector, Shahzad, and others.
Recent Stories
UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Sweden
5.6 million people in UAE, 53 countries benefit from ERC's Ramadan charity progr ..
CTP launch operation against illegal vehicle Jumma Bazaar
NA body reviews health sector budgetary proposals
SP Headquarters Dera Muhammad Nawab Khan visits police Lines
Leghari lauds publishing of 'Balochistan: Air Panoramas & Landscapes'
RDA removes encroachments in Rattaamral area
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chairs meeting regardin ..
IG Punjab directs to increase search, combating operations across province
UNICEF appoints Zunaira Qayyum as Youth Advocate for Climate Action and Girls' e ..
Pakistan, EU envoy discuss ties
A solo fusion of Khattak and Kathak presented at NAPA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTP launch operation against illegal vehicle Jumma Bazaar2 minutes ago
-
NA body reviews health sector budgetary proposals2 minutes ago
-
SP Headquarters Dera Muhammad Nawab Khan visits police Lines2 minutes ago
-
Leghari lauds publishing of 'Balochistan: Air Panoramas & Landscapes'2 minutes ago
-
RDA removes encroachments in Rattaamral area2 minutes ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chairs meeting regarding crime control36 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab directs to increase search, combating operations across province36 minutes ago
-
UNICEF appoints Zunaira Qayyum as Youth Advocate for Climate Action and Girls' empowerment36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, EU envoy discuss ties36 minutes ago
-
A solo fusion of Khattak and Kathak presented at NAPA36 minutes ago
-
Notorious criminal injured in shootout with police in Attock43 minutes ago
-
Police constable martyred, another injured in Attock gun attack43 minutes ago