RDA Removes Encroachments In Rattaamral Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 09:45 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in an operation here on Friday removed encroachments in Rattaamral area and demolished illegal constructions, said a RDA spokesman

He informed that RDA Enforcement Squad on the directives of Director General, RDA Kinza Murtaza conducted anti-encroachment operation and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

Encroachments and illegal constructions including six illegal cattle enclosures, three shops, three washrooms, and a snooker club located on Rattaamral Road along Nullah Lai were demolished in the operation.

RDA Enforcement Squad conducted the operation to restore order, increase road accessibility, and provide a safer environment for both the commuters and pedestrians.

The spokesman said that the removal/demolition of the encroachments is part of RDA’s broader efforts to restore the city's infrastructure and ensure that all the roads remain accessible and safe for the public.

Encroachments not only cause traffic congestion but also pose significant safety hazards. The RDA is committed to preserving the integrity of Rawalpindi’s urban spaces, he added.

The operation on the orders of the DG would continue throughout Rawalpindi city as part of an ongoing urban planning strategy aimed at optimizing the city’s infrastructure and improving the overall experience for the residents, he added.

The spokesman urged the citizens to cooperate with the authorities concerned in maintaining encroachment-free zones to ensure that Rawalpindi’s streets remain safe, accessible, and free of congestion.

The enforcement action was led by RDA Enforcement Squad members, including Director Land Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Assistant Director Building Control Muhammad Dawood Jutt, Building Surveyors, Aamir Mahmood Malik, Building Inspector, Shahzad, and others.

