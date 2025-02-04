RDA removes encroachments on Adiala road to enhance traffic flow

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) while conducting an operation on Adiala Road here on Tuesday removed encroachments, said a RDA spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) while conducting an operation on Adiala Road here on Tuesday removed encroachments, said a RDA spokesman.

He informed that the operation was conducted in the area from Gulshanabad to Sarmarzar and both sides of the road were cleared.

The Enforcement Squad on the directives of Director General, RDA Kinza Murtaza carried out the operation to restore order, enhance road accessibility, and provide a safer environment to the commuters and pedestrians.

In the operation, illegal structures, vendors, and unauthorized street installations which were obstructing traffic flow were removed.

A FIR was also lodged against the owner and administration of grand Pearl Marquee on Adiala Road.

This operation is part of RDA broader efforts to restore the city’s infrastructure and ensure that all roads remain accessible and safe for the public, said the DG RDA.

Encroachments not only create traffic congestion but also pose significant safety hazards. The RDA is committed to preserving the integrity of Rawalpindi’s urban spaces, she added.

The DG further said that the operations would continue to remove encroachments and provide relief to the citizens. This is part of an ongoing urban planning strategy designed to optimize the city’s infrastructure and enhance the experience for the residents.

The DG also urged the citizens to cooperate in maintaining encroachment-free zones to ensure that Rawalpindi’s streets remain safe, accessible, and congestion-free.