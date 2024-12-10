RDA removes encroachments on High Court Road

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Thursday carried out an operation to remove encroachments on the High Court Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Thursday carried out an operation to remove encroachments on the High Court Road.

The action, taken on the directions of RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza, was aimed at improving road accessibility and ensuring a safer environment for commuters and pedestrians, an RDA spokesman said.

The RDA’s Enforcement Squad undertook a comprehensive operation to clear illegal structures, shops, vendors and unauthorized street installations obstructing traffic and posing a risk to public safety.

The spokesman said the operation, which was carried out in collaboration with local law enforcement, received widespread support from the general public who had long expressed concern over the increasing encroachments in the area.

RDA DG Kinza Murtaza said, “This operation is part of our broader efforts to restore the city’s infrastructure, and to make sure that all roads remain accessible and safe for the public.

”

“Encroachments not only create traffic congestion but also present significant hazards. The RDA is committed to maintaining the integrity of Rawalpindi’s urban spaces,” she added.

Kinza Murtaza said the removal of the encroachments along the High Court Road would significantly improve the overall traffic management system and enhance the aesthetic value of the locality.

She said the RDA, as part of its larger urban planning strategy aimed at optimizing the city’s infrastructure, was planning a series of future operations to eliminate encroachments on other major roads.

The RDA DG urged the public to cooperate with the authorities for maintaining encroachment-free zones, and ensuring safe and accessible the city’s streets for all.