RDA Removes Encroachments On High Court Road
Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 08:28 PM
The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Thursday carried out an operation to remove encroachments on the High Court Road
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Thursday carried out an operation to remove encroachments on the High Court Road.
The action, taken on the directions of RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza, was aimed at improving road accessibility and ensuring a safer environment for commuters and pedestrians, an RDA spokesman said.
The RDA’s Enforcement Squad undertook a comprehensive operation to clear illegal structures, shops, vendors and unauthorized street installations obstructing traffic and posing a risk to public safety.
The spokesman said the operation, which was carried out in collaboration with local law enforcement, received widespread support from the general public who had long expressed concern over the increasing encroachments in the area.
RDA DG Kinza Murtaza said, “This operation is part of our broader efforts to restore the city’s infrastructure, and to make sure that all roads remain accessible and safe for the public.
”
“Encroachments not only create traffic congestion but also present significant hazards. The RDA is committed to maintaining the integrity of Rawalpindi’s urban spaces,” she added.
Kinza Murtaza said the removal of the encroachments along the High Court Road would significantly improve the overall traffic management system and enhance the aesthetic value of the locality.
She said the RDA, as part of its larger urban planning strategy aimed at optimizing the city’s infrastructure, was planning a series of future operations to eliminate encroachments on other major roads.
The RDA DG urged the public to cooperate with the authorities for maintaining encroachment-free zones, and ensuring safe and accessible the city’s streets for all.
Recent Stories
Police arrested thief gang member; recovered looted cash Rs5.5 mln
PM reaffirms commitment to protect mountains, natural environment
YPF delegation urges dialogue, democratic strengthening in talks with CM Gandapu ..
Opposition decries unjust distribution of local government funds
Saleem Memon for constructing multi-purpose parking plazas in Hyderabad to tackl ..
KU, Meezan Bank launches recruitment drive on campus
Academic Fora demands implementation of Child Marriage Restraint Act
ATC grants bail to Omar Ayub in terrorism case
140-bed neonatal ward inaugurated at Children’s Hospital
NA offers Fateha for deceased relatives of parliamentarians
LESCO collects Rs 5.008m from 210 defaulters in 24 hours
LESCO detects 505 power pilferers in 24 hours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrested thief gang member; recovered looted cash Rs5.5 mln5 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms commitment to protect mountains, natural environment5 minutes ago
-
YPF delegation urges dialogue, democratic strengthening in talks with CM Gandapur5 minutes ago
-
Opposition decries unjust distribution of local government funds2 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon for constructing multi-purpose parking plazas in Hyderabad to tackle traffic issues2 minutes ago
-
KU, Meezan Bank launches recruitment drive on campus2 minutes ago
-
Academic Fora demands implementation of Child Marriage Restraint Act2 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to Omar Ayub in terrorism case2 minutes ago
-
140-bed neonatal ward inaugurated at Children’s Hospital38 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for deceased relatives of parliamentarians38 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 5.008m from 210 defaulters in 24 hours38 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 505 power pilferers in 24 hours38 minutes ago