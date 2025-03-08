RDA removes encroachments, seals over 30 properties on Defence Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) launching an anti-encroachment operation here on Saturday removed/demolished encroachments on Defence Road.

The RDA spokesman said that RDA Enforcement Squad conducted grand anti-encroachment operation on the directives of Director General RDA, Kinza Murtaza and removed sheds, ramps, other encroachments and sealed over 30 properties, including structures, shops, and buildings, that were obstructing road access.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to restore order and improve both pedestrian safety and vehicular movement along the road.

The DG said that the operation was conducted according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who had issued a zero-tolerance policy on encroachments.

Kinza Murtaza said the removal of these encroachments is essential for ensuring smooth flow of traffic and providing a safer environment for the road users.

Further, the DG outlined that this operation is just the beginning of an ongoing effort to improve Rawalpindi’s infrastructure. Encroachments not only contribute to traffic congestion but also pose significant safety hazards. Such operations are crucial to restore accessible and safe streets for the residents, she added.

In line with the city’s urban development strategy, the RDA has planned to conduct similar operations across Rawalpindi. The operations are aimed at optimizing infrastructure and improving the quality of life for all citizens.

The DG RDA urged the citizens to cooperate with the authorities concerned in maintaining encroachment-free zones to ensure that Rawalpindi’s streets remain safe, accessible, and congestion-free.

Director Land, Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Building Surveyor, Aamir Mahmood Malik and other RDA staff took part in the operation.