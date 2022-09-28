RDA requests deptts concerned to help control illegal growth of private housing schemes

On the special directives of the Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, Director, Metropolitan Planning Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) on Wednesday requested the departments concerned to help control illegal growth of private housing schemes in Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :On the special directives of the Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, Director, Metropolitan Planning Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) on Wednesday requested the departments concerned to help control illegal growth of private housing schemes in Rawalpindi district.

According to RDA spokesman, the authority had requested different departments including Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi, Chaklala Cantonment board, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, District Council Rawalpindi and Tehsil Councils of Rawalpindi for cooperation to control mushroom growth of illegal private housing schemes and land sub-divisions in the district.

He said that RDA had also requested Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority to stop private tv channels from airing advertisements of illegal housing societies.

RDA had also requested FIA to initiate action against those individuals and firms who were uploading TVCs and advertisements on social media to sell plots of illegal and unapproved housing schemes, he added.

He said"RDA is a controlling agency to accord permission and No Objection Certificate to private housing schemes in light of the relevant provisions of Punjab Development Authority Land-Use (Classification, Reclassification and Redevelopment) Rules 2021.

" The spokesman said that the civic body following the increasing complaints against the owners of illegal private housing societies' looting spree in shape of advertisements on TV channels and social media had taken concrete steps to save citizens from fraudsters.

The illegal and unauthorized housing societies were mushrooming in the district while their owners were also illegally advertising the housing societies on TV channels and social media, he said adding, the DG RDA had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing societies.

He said RDA had also warned the sponsors of the illegal housing societies to stop marketing of their unapproved and illegal projects and get NOC and prior approval of their schemes from authorities concerned as per law; otherwise, strict legal action would be taken against them.

Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, illegal constructions and commercial activities, booking offices and encroachments without any discrimination, he added.