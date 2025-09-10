Open Menu

RDA Reviews Ban On Land Transactions In Illegal Housing Schemes

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 09:28 PM

RDA reviews ban on land transactions in Illegal housing schemes

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Grievance Redressal Committee reiterated its commitment to ensuring transparency, safeguarding public interest, and enforcing planning regulations across the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Grievance Redressal Committee reiterated its commitment to ensuring transparency, safeguarding public interest, and enforcing planning regulations across the district.

Presiding over a meeting to review and discuss the issues related to the ban imposed on land transactions in illegal and unapproved private housing schemes and their sponsors in District Rawalpindi, Additional Director General RDA, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, emphasized that strict measures are being taken against illegal and unauthorized housing projects to protect the rights of the general public and curb fraudulent practices in the real estate sector.

The Additional Director General directed all concerned departments to expedite the resolution of genuine issues in accordance with the law while maintaining zero tolerance against violators.

The Director of Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering RDA, the Director of Land RDA and other officers attended the meeting.

