RDA reviews compliance of private housing schemes with rules

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Kinza Murtaza, here on Saturday held a meeting to review compliance of private housing schemes with applicable rules and regulations.

Additional Director General (ADG) RDA, Awais Manzoor Tarar chaired the meeting with the Primary focus to ensure that housing schemes adhere to the Private Housing Scheme (PHS) Rules and approved Layout Plans (LOPs).

The meeting also reviewed the deposit of applicable fees, levies and fines, as well as the completion of mandatory plot mortgages and the transfer of amenity plots in favor of the RDA.

The ADG emphasized the importance of regulatory compliance and the timely payment of all the dues, reiterating RDA’s commitment to maintaining transparency and upholding legal and environmental standards.

RDA officers including representatives from Engineering, Estate Management, Planning, and Building Control departments attended the meeting.

The authorities concerned were directed to take swift action to streamline processes while ensuring strict compliance with all the regulations.