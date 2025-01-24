RDA seals 10 illegal plazas, five houses in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Friday sealed 10 illegal plazas and five houses in different areas, said a RDA spokesman.

He informed that RDA Enforcement Squad on the directives of the Director General (DG), Kinza Murtaza, conducted targeted operations against unauthorized residential cum commercial buildings on Morgah Road, Gulshan-e-abad and Dhamyal Kalyal Road, Rawalpindi.

During the operation,10 Plazas and five houses were sealed on various violations of approved building plans and regulations.

The spokesman informed that the owners of the properties violated approved building plans. Despite notices issued by the RDA, the owners continued to violate the rules and violated the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020.

The properties were converted into illegal residential cum commercial establishments without the required approvals and No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

The authorities concerned had sent notices to the owners of the properties regarding the illegal construction, but there was no compliance with the authorities' directives, he added.

The DG had directed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take strict action against encroachments, unauthorized constructions, and illegal commercial activities in residential areas.

The Building Control Wing had also been directed to review and impose fines on the violators, he said adding, RDA is committed to upholding the city's planning and zoning laws to ensure orderly urban development.