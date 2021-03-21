RDA seals 10 plazas, 20 shops; demolishes six under construction shops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Sunday launched a grand operation against illegal and unauthorized commercial buildings and sealed 10 plazas, 20 shops besides demolishing six under construction shops.

According to a RDA spokesman, the operation on the special directives of Director General (DG) RDA Capt. (R) Abdul Sattar Isani was launched and the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) staff took action against the rules violators.

The plazas and shops were sealed on High Court Road while the under construction shops were demolished on Morgah Road.

The spokesman informed that the authority was conducting regular operations against the rules violators and action in accordance with the law was being taken against the buildings constructed illegally in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020.

He informed that the DG had directed the authorities to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities in residential areas without any discrimination.