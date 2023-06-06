UrduPoint.com

RDA Seals 10 Shops, Showroom In Gulraiz Housing Scheme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2023 | 06:50 PM

RDA seals 10 shops, showroom in Gulraiz Housing Scheme

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Tuesday conducted an operation against unauthorized and illegal commercial buildings and sealed 10 shops and a showroom in Gulraiz Housing Scheme.

According to a RDA spokesman, the Enforcement Squad on the directives of the Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, carried out an operation against illegal commercial buildings and sealed 10 shops and a showroom constructed on plot Nos. 467 and 468 in Gulraiz Housing Scheme, Phase-II.

He said the squad including Deputy Director, Building Control, incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Building Inspectors and others took part in the operation and sealed illegal commercial buildings.

The spokesman said three notices were issued earlier and First Information Report was also lodged at the respective Police Station.

He said the owners of the properties namely Tahir Mehmood, Sohail Mehmood, Hussain Mehmmod and Noorullah constructed illegal shops violating the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020.

The spokesman said the DG had directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.

The DG had also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey to identify illegal residential and commercial buildings in RDA controlled area, he said and advised the citizens to remove encroachments on their own to avoid any legal action.

