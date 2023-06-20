RDA seals 100 illegal commercial properties

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Tuesday sealed 100 illegal commercial properties on Chakri Road, said a RDA spokesman.

He informed that the Enforcement Squad of RDA while conducting an operation against illegal and unauthorized commercial buildings sealed 100 shops in Mouza Mohra Chappar, Mouza Mori Ghazan and Mouza Lakhan on Chakri Road Rawalpindi.

He said the Enforcement Squad sealed two CNG stations, three schools and shops on Chakri Road.

He said that the Enforcement Squad including incharge, Assistant Director Building Control, Building Inspectors and others carried out the operation against illegal commercial buildings and sealed the commercial buildings.

The owners of the sealed properties violating approved plans, maps, Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020 constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval and No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

He informed that the DG had directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.

The spokesman said that the DG had also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey to identify illegal residential and commercial buildings and regularize all illegal residential cum commercial buildings in RDA controlled areas.

The citizens had also been advised to remove encroachments on their own to avoid legal action, he added.