RDA seals 104 illegal properties

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has conducted an operation against illegal and unauthorized commercial buildings and sealed 104 illegal properties.

RDA spokesman informed that the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing of RDA conducted the operation against illegal and unauthorized commercial buildings and sealed 100 shops in five markets at Banni Stop and Mori Ghazan area on Chakri Road and four shops and one residential under-construction building at Gulraiz Housing Scheme Rwp.

He said that the authorities concerned are conducting operations against the rules violators, and illegal and unauthorized commercial cum residential buildings under its ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

He said that the LU&BC Wing's staff including two Assistant Directors, Building Inspectors, and others carried out an operation against illegal commercial buildings and sealed aforesaid illegal commercial buildings.

The owners of the properties had violated approved plans/maps and violated the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021, he added.

The spokesman said the DG at the request of the owners had given two weeks time to the owners of the buildings to submit the approved maps to regularize the buildings. If these buildings are not regularized within two weeks, then these would be sealed again and First Information Reports (FIRs) would be registered, he added.

The DG had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against illegal/unauthorized residential cum commercial buildings and encroachments without any discrimination. The DG also advised the citizens to remove encroachments, he said.

RDA also urged the citizens to check the status of the housing projects before any investment, he added.