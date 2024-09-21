RDA seals 108 under construction buildings on violation of anti-dengue SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) accelerating its ongoing operation against the violators of dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) has sealed 108 under construction buildings.

According to RDA spokesman, RDA team along with the officials concerned of Punjab Health Department conducted raids in different areas in Union Council, Chak Jalal Din to eradicate dengue larvae and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

Before launching the grand operation, the field staff of the health department and the focal person of RDA inspected several under construction buildings to detect dengue larvae. The teams found dengue larvae in several under construction buildings, he added.

The spokesman informed that the RDA and health department teams on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak and Director General, RDA Kinza Murtaza had accelerated their ongoing operations to take action against the violators of anti-dengue SOPs.

He further said that Additional Director General (ADG), RDA, Awais Manzoor Tarar had also directed the approved housing schemes to adopt all possible anti-dengue measures.

The ADG instructed the owners and sponsors of the housing schemes to take solid steps to ensure implementation of the SOPs issued by the Punjab government to control dengue.

The ADG instructed the housing societies to nominate representatives and form teams under a focal person to implement anti-dengue SOPs. These focal persons would coordinate with the Assistant Director of Planning, RDA, and provide regular reports on their efforts to control dengue.

Awais Manzoor Tarar warned that FIRs would be lodged against those from whose properties dengue larvae would be detected.

He underlined the need to adopt immediate dengue control measures and preventive and long-term strategies to protect the environment and public health.