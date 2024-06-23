Open Menu

RDA Seals 11 Commercial Properties

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2024 | 01:50 PM

RDA seals 11 commercial properties

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Kinza Murtaza has sealed 11 commercial buildings on Caltex Road in the Morgah area.

According to the RDA spokesman, the RDA Enforcement Squad conducted an operation against unauthorised commercial buildings and sealed 11 properties, including seven shops, two warehouses and two restaurants.

The Assistant Director Building Control, Building Inspectors and other officials took part in the operation.

The RDA Enforcement team took action in accordance with the law as the owners of the properties namely Ch.

Akram, Osama, Nouman, Saeed, Nasir Kiyani, Naeem, Ajmal, Muhammad Razzaq, Zahoor Hashmi, Dr Waheed and Mirza Shamim Baig in violation of the rules, approved building plans and maps conducted illegal commercial buildings.

The DG had directed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take strict action against encroachments, unauthorized constructions and commercial activities in residential areas without any discrimination.

