RDA Seals 11 Commercial Properties
Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2024 | 01:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Kinza Murtaza has sealed 11 commercial buildings on Caltex Road in the Morgah area.
According to the RDA spokesman, the RDA Enforcement Squad conducted an operation against unauthorised commercial buildings and sealed 11 properties, including seven shops, two warehouses and two restaurants.
The Assistant Director Building Control, Building Inspectors and other officials took part in the operation.
The RDA Enforcement team took action in accordance with the law as the owners of the properties namely Ch.
Akram, Osama, Nouman, Saeed, Nasir Kiyani, Naeem, Ajmal, Muhammad Razzaq, Zahoor Hashmi, Dr Waheed and Mirza Shamim Baig in violation of the rules, approved building plans and maps conducted illegal commercial buildings.
The DG had directed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take strict action against encroachments, unauthorized constructions and commercial activities in residential areas without any discrimination.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dera police arrest 13 outlaws for various crimes4 seconds ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets AJK PM: approves deployment of FC in AJK9 seconds ago
-
Additional Deputy Commissioner-I review on-going development schemes30 minutes ago
-
KP govt sets up JIT to investigate Madyan incident30 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 216,000 cusecs water40 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 3.6 kg charras; arrests two accused40 minutes ago
-
Waves of inflation continue despite Eid ul Azha passes50 minutes ago
-
PPP following vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto: Makhddom Mahmood3 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city4 hours ago
-
Kisan Card to be issued soon: Saho4 hours ago
-
Participants of Save Gaza campaign end Islamabad sit-in13 hours ago
-
"Public Sharing Bicycle System" in Lahore14 hours ago