RDA Seals 15 Flats, Restaurant In Mid City Apartments For Illegal Commercial Use
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Kinza Murtaza here on Wednesday sealed 15 flats and a restaurant in the Mid-City Apartments on Old Airport Road.
According to RDA spokesman, the RDA Enforcement squad conducted an operation and sealed the residential flats and a restaurant in the Mid-City Apartments in Moza Gangal located on Old Airport Road.
The action was taken as part of the crackdown on the illegal conversion of residential flats into commercial properties, the RDA spokesperson informed.
The flats were being used for commercial purposes in violation of RDA regulations, which prohibit such activities in residential zones.
The operation was conducted under the supervision of the Director Land RDA, Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Building Superintendent Fahad Bhatti and Building Surveyor Malik Aamir Mahmood.
This operation is part of RDA's ongoing efforts to enforce zoning laws and maintain the integrity of residential areas within Rawalpindi, he said adding, the RDA is committed to ensuring that the properties within the city adhere to the approved land use and building regulations.
He informed that the DG had directed the authorities concerned to continue operation and take strict action against the rules violators.
