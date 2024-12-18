Open Menu

RDA Seals 15 Flats, Restaurant In Mid City Apartments For Illegal Commercial Use

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM

RDA seals 15 flats, restaurant in Mid City Apartments for illegal commercial use

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Kinza Murtaza here on Wednesday sealed 15 flats and a restaurant in the Mid-City Apartments on Old Airport Road.

According to RDA spokesman, the RDA Enforcement squad conducted an operation and sealed the residential flats and a restaurant in the Mid-City Apartments in Moza Gangal located on Old Airport Road.

The action was taken as part of the crackdown on the illegal conversion of residential flats into commercial properties, the RDA spokesperson informed.

The flats were being used for commercial purposes in violation of RDA regulations, which prohibit such activities in residential zones.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of the Director Land RDA, Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Building Superintendent Fahad Bhatti and Building Surveyor Malik Aamir Mahmood.

This operation is part of RDA's ongoing efforts to enforce zoning laws and maintain the integrity of residential areas within Rawalpindi, he said adding, the RDA is committed to ensuring that the properties within the city adhere to the approved land use and building regulations.

He informed that the DG had directed the authorities concerned to continue operation and take strict action against the rules violators.

Related Topics

Road Rawalpindi Airport

Recent Stories

EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to des ..

EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu ..

26 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of National Cou ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional ..

AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition

2 hours ago
 Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd ti ..

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time

3 hours ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thur ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday

3 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

3 hours ago
 Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First O ..

Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First ODI

3 hours ago
 Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce ..

Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

6 hours ago
 12 staff members, their families trapped west of K ..

12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan