RDA seals 16 shops including eight under construction commercial buildings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Saturday sealed 16 shops including eight under construction on Chak Beli Khan Road.

According to a RDA spokesman, the RDA team on the directives of Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, launched a grand operation to take action against illegal residential and commercial buildings. The staff of Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing, RDA conducted grand operation against illegal and unauthorized buildings and sealed eight shops besides taking action in accordance with the law against eight under construction shops being constructed illegally.

He informed that the Authority was conducting regular operations against rules violators including plazas, shops, schools and other illegal land use encroachments.

The Director LU&BC Jamshed Aftab told that notices and challans were issued to the owners of illegally constructed buildings.

He informed that the Department had collected commercialization fee amounting to Rs 32 million from various residential cum commercial buildings during this week. The owners of the properties were constructing illegal residential cum commercial buildings without approval of map and without getting No Objection Certificates (NOCs), in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020.

He said that the DG RDA had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.