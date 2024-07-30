RDA Seals 18 Private Educational Institutions
Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 07:24 PM
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), RDA, Kinza Murtaza, has sealed 18 private educational institutions established in Eidgah Scheme, Asghar Mall Scheme and other areas for non-payment of commercial status fees
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), RDA, Kinza Murtaza, has sealed 18 private educational institutions established in Eidgah Scheme, Asghar Mall Scheme and other areas for non-payment of commercial status fees.
According to RDA spokesman, the Enforcement Squad of RDA while carrying out an operation against unauthorized and illegal residential cum commercial buildings sealed 18 educational institutes namely Thenatic Moutessri School, Minar Public School, the Arqam School, Al-Huda School, Allied School, Step College, Jinnah Iqbal Educator, Diction School, Educator School, Jinnah Foundation School, Educator School, the Future education, the Future Oasis School, Allied school and the Bestever School in Asghar Mall Housing Scheme, Eidgah Scheme and Dosehra Ground Scheme, Rawalpindi.
He informed that RDA Enforcement Squad including two Assistant Directors Building Control, Building Superintendent, Building Inspectors and others carried out the operation against rules violators and took action in accordance with the law.
The spokesperson said that earlier, notices were also issued to the owners of the properties namely Muhammad Shoaib, Mazhar Anees, Ishtiaq Ahmed, Rafique Shah, Mian Naheem, Ch Asim, Muhammad Irfan, Zumard Javeed Qureshi, Shabir Ahmed Abbasi, Muhammad Irfan, Amjid, Shezad Sadique, Amir Malik, Anjum Butt, Khan Asad, Muhammad Abdul Aziz and Shahid Bilal who violated approved building plans/maps. The owners violating the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020 constructed illegal commercial buildings without No Objection Certificates.
He said that the DG had directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination. The DG had also directed the authorities concerned to conduct a survey regarding illegal residential and commercial buildings, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed after falling from pole5 minutes ago
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif11 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth11 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..11 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week11 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful12 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik12 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution12 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand12 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA12 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais12 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar12 hours ago