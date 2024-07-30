Open Menu

RDA Seals 18 Private Educational Institutions

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 07:24 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), RDA, Kinza Murtaza, has sealed 18 private educational institutions established in Eidgah Scheme, Asghar Mall Scheme and other areas for non-payment of commercial status fees

According to RDA spokesman, the Enforcement Squad of RDA while carrying out an operation against unauthorized and illegal residential cum commercial buildings sealed 18 educational institutes namely Thenatic Moutessri School, Minar Public School, the Arqam School, Al-Huda School, Allied School, Step College, Jinnah Iqbal Educator, Diction School, Educator School, Jinnah Foundation School, Educator School, the Future education, the Future Oasis School, Allied school and the Bestever School in Asghar Mall Housing Scheme, Eidgah Scheme and Dosehra Ground Scheme, Rawalpindi.

He informed that RDA Enforcement Squad including two Assistant Directors Building Control, Building Superintendent, Building Inspectors and others carried out the operation against rules violators and took action in accordance with the law.

The spokesperson said that earlier, notices were also issued to the owners of the properties namely Muhammad Shoaib, Mazhar Anees, Ishtiaq Ahmed, Rafique Shah, Mian Naheem, Ch Asim, Muhammad Irfan, Zumard Javeed Qureshi, Shabir Ahmed Abbasi, Muhammad Irfan, Amjid, Shezad Sadique, Amir Malik, Anjum Butt, Khan Asad, Muhammad Abdul Aziz and Shahid Bilal who violated approved building plans/maps. The owners violating the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020 constructed illegal commercial buildings without No Objection Certificates.

He said that the DG had directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination. The DG had also directed the authorities concerned to conduct a survey regarding illegal residential and commercial buildings, he added.

