RDA seals 20 illegal properties on Girja Road

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority(RDA)Enforcement Squad operated against 20 illegal commercial properties on Girja Road, in line with with RDA’s commitment to enforce building regulations.

Following the Punjab Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020, the property owners had violated by constructing buildings without obtaining the necessary approvals and No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

The RDA spokesperson said that on the directives of Director General (DG)RDA, Kinza Murtaza, prior legal notices had been issued to the owners.

He said the DG had also directed the Building Control Wing to survey for approval of illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialization, complementary maps, plans of buildings and regularize all illegal residential cum commercial buildings in the controlled area of RDA.

She said RDA was committed to ensuring the proper development and regulation of the city and urged the residents to take responsibility and remove encroachments to avoid future losses.