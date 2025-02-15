Open Menu

RDA Seals 20 Properties On Raja Sultan Road

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Saturday conducted an operation against unauthorized commercial properties and sealed 20 on Raja Sultan Road.

According to a RDA spokesman, RDA Enforcement Squad on the directives of Director General, Kinza Murtaza, conducted a targeted operation and took action in accordance with the law against the violators.

During this operation, 20 properties including shops and plazas were sealed for illegal land use, violations of approved building plans, and regulations.

The owners of the properties violated the approved building plans. Despite notices issued by the RDA, the owners continued to disregard regulations, violating the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020.

The properties had been converted into illegal commercial establishments without the required approvals or No Objection Certificates.

Earlier, notices were also issued to the owners of the properties regarding the illegal construction.

The DG RDA had directed the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take strict measures against encroachments, unauthorized constructions, and illegal commercial activities in residential areas.

The RDA is committed to upholding the city's planning and zoning laws to ensure orderly urban development.

