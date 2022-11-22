RDA seals 20 shops on 'Bajnial' Road

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, on Tuesday sealed 20 shops on Link Bajnial Road, in Moza Pind Nasrala Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, on Tuesday sealed 20 shops on Link Bajnial Road, in Moza Pind Nasrala Rawalpindi.

According to RDA spokesman, the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing RDA carrying out an operation against unauthorized and illegal commercial buildings took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He said that grand operation against unauthorized constructions was in full swing and the authority was trying to control illegal development of unauthorized projects.

The LU&BC Wing's staff including Assistant Director Building Control, Building Inspectors and others with the help of Police carried out an operation against illegal commercial buildings and sealed the illegal commercial buildings with Hazara Hardware Store, Mutufa General Store, Hotel, Saeed Engineering Works, Auto car Workshop, Marhaba Building Material Store, Baloch Building Material Store, Ismail Building Material Store, Ertugrul ghazi Building Material Store, Fareed Building Material Store, Kabar Khana, Mugal Steel Works, Al-Madina Building Material Store, Capital Building Material Store, Mirza Plaster of Paris Shop, Al-Madina Building Material Store, Zufran and Inayat Building Material Store, JR Building Material General Order Stabilizer, Zaiqa Caring Store and I S Plaster of Paris Shop.

He said that the owners of the aforesaid properties namely Muhammad Azam, Muhammad Saeed, Ali Khan, Akhtar Ali, Muhamamd Asad, Ismail, Ali Zaman, Mursleen, Hanif, Shafi, Naveed, Waheed Khan, Muhamamd Fareed, Gul Miraz, Ahmad Miraz, Hakim Khan, Munir Khan, Zufran Khan, Zahid Awan, Rana Suhaib, Rana Fahad, Aqib Isla and Malik Shahbaz violating approved plans/maps constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval and No Objection Certificates.

The spokesman said that the DG had directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.

He said that the DG had also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey of illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialization, illegal residential cum commercial buildings in controlled area of RDA.