RDA seals 21 illegal commercial properties

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in an ongoing operation against illegal commercial properties Wednesday conducted raids and sealed 21 properties.

According to a RDA spokesman, the authority's enforcement squad on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, conducted an operation against illegal and unauthorized commercial buildings and sealed 21 commercial properties in Mouza Panjgaran on Kallar Syedan and Chak Beli Khan Road.

He said the squad sealed petrol pump, a food outlet, three marriage halls and other commercial properties.

The Enforcement Squad including Deputy Director Building Control, Building Inspectors and others carried out the operation, he said adding, the owners of the sealed properties namely Zafar, Haji Aurangzeb, Naeem, Fazal Hussain, Dr.

Parvez Chatha, Raja Mubeen, Naveed ur Rehman, Malik Nasir, Azmat, Raja Muhammad Banaras, Nisar Ahmad, Ch Awais, Mr. Afzal, Ansar Ali, Muhammad Umar, Shoaib and Hafiz Tahir violating approved building plans, maps, Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020 constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval and No Objection Certificates.

He said that the DG had directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.