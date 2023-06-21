UrduPoint.com

RDA Seals 21 Illegal Commercial Properties

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 06:40 PM

RDA seals 21 illegal commercial properties

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in an ongoing operation against illegal commercial properties Wednesday conducted raids and sealed 21 properties.

According to a RDA spokesman, the authority's enforcement squad on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, conducted an operation against illegal and unauthorized commercial buildings and sealed 21 commercial properties in Mouza Panjgaran on Kallar Syedan and Chak Beli Khan Road.

He said the squad sealed petrol pump, a food outlet, three marriage halls and other commercial properties.

The Enforcement Squad including Deputy Director Building Control, Building Inspectors and others carried out the operation, he said adding, the owners of the sealed properties namely Zafar, Haji Aurangzeb, Naeem, Fazal Hussain, Dr.

Parvez Chatha, Raja Mubeen, Naveed ur Rehman, Malik Nasir, Azmat, Raja Muhammad Banaras, Nisar Ahmad, Ch Awais, Mr. Afzal, Ansar Ali, Muhammad Umar, Shoaib and Hafiz Tahir violating approved building plans, maps, Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020 constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval and No Objection Certificates.

He said that the DG had directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Petrol Punjab Marriage Road Rawalpindi Nasir Kallar Syedan 2020

Recent Stories

Global Village tops list of most visited destinati ..

Global Village tops list of most visited destinations in UAE

27 minutes ago
 NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federatio ..

NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federations for Paris 2024 Olympics

27 minutes ago
 Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in As ..

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in Askari Tower attack case

1 hour ago
 Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to ..

Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to religion

1 hour ago
 China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of politi ..

Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of political instability on foreign inv ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.