RDA Seals 27 Commercial Properties On Fateh Jang Road
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Kinza Murtaza has sealed 27 properties on Fateh Jang Road.
According to a RDA spokesman, the RDA Enforcement Squad conducted an operation against unauthorized commercial buildings on Fateh Jang Road and sealed 27 properties, including five hotels, seven shops, six markets, two service stations, three plazas, a factory, poultry farm, and a workshop.
Assistant Director Building Control, Building Inspectors, and other officials took part in the operation.
The owners of the properties had violated the approved building plans and maps.
The DG had directed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take strict measures against encroachments, unauthorized constructions and commercial activities in residential areas without any discrimination.
The spokesman informed that RDA had asked the citizens to remove encroachments on their own to avoid legal action.
