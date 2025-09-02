Open Menu

RDA Seals 28 Buildings In Anti-dengue Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 10:42 PM

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), during its ongoing anti-dengue drive, sealed 28 buildings in Wazeer Town and Girja Road areas against violations of Dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Tuesday

On the directions of Director General RDA Kinza Murtaza, the enforcement squad also removed encroachments from Sawan Bridge to Hamrahi Bus Stand at G.T. Road, Rawalpindi.

The action was taken in accordance with the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021, which the property owners had violated by constructing buildings without obtaining the necessary approvals and No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

The RDA continues its efforts to enforce health and safety standards, ensuring that all construction sites and buildings comply with regulations designed to protect public health.

The DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza, reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment, stating, "We will not compromise when it comes to the safety and well-being of Rawalpindi’s residents. Compliance with Dengue SOPs is mandatory, and strict action will be taken against violators."

The RDA urges all property owners, builders, and residents to follow the necessary precautions and cooperate with the authority to prevent the spread of dengue in the region.

The RDA also calls on the public to cooperate in preserving encroachment-free areas and contribute to making Rawalpindi’s streets safer, more accessible, and free of unnecessary congestion, she added.

