RDA Seals 4 Plazas, 24 Shops, Site Offices Of Illegal Housing Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :During its operation against illegal housing schemes and other unauthorized constructions across the city, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Sunday sealed four illegal plazas, 24 shops, a site office of a housing scheme while demolition notices issued to four other illegal housing schemes.

The staff of Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing and Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorates of RDA carried out strict action against illegal residential cum commercial buildings, sealed four illegal plazas and 24 shops in University Town while an FIR was also lodged against University Town, RDA spokesman said in a press statement.

The authority also sealed site office of Al-Makkah City and issued demolition notices to four illegal housing schemes namely Gulshan-e-Bahar, Mian Muhammad Bukhsh Town, University Town, Mivida (Khanyal Homes) in Rawalpindi.

The operation against illegal housing societies and commercial markets was being conducted following the directions of RDA Director General (DG) Capt (Retd) Abdul Sittar Isani.

The spokesman said the grand operations against illegal housing schemes and unauthorized constructions were in full swing to control illegal development of housing projects.

The LU&BC Wing of RDA has issued 26 notices and 25 challans to the owners of illegally constructed buildings. The LU&BC Wing has also received fees/charges of Rs 32.12 million from various residential cum commercial buildings last week in lieu of commercialization fee.

The owners of the above mentioned properties have violated approved plans / maps violating the Punjab Development of States Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations, 2020 and constructed illegal residential cum commercial buildings without approval and NOC.

Following the directives of the RDA DG, the LU&BC Wing has been actively conducting continuous operations against illegal, unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities including plazas, shops, schools and other illegal lands in RDA controlled area in Rawalpindi.

The RDA DG has directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour.

More Stories From Pakistan

