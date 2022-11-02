UrduPoint.com

RDA Seals 40 Illegal Shops On Girja & Chakra Roads

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

RDA seals 40 illegal shops on Girja & Chakra roads

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Saif Anwar Jappa on Wednesday sealed 40 illegal shops on Girja and Chakra roads.

According to RDA spokesman, the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing RDA under its ongoing operation against illegal and unauthorized commercial buildings conducted raids and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He said that the Building Control Wing was taking strict action against illegal and unauthorized commercial cum residential buildings.

The LU&BC Wing staff including two Assistant Director, Building Inspectors and others carried out the operation and sealed the illegal commercial buildings as the owners of the properties had violated approved plans/maps, violated the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021.

The owners of the properties constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval and No Objection Certificates from the authorities concerned, he added.

He said that on the direction of the DG notices were also served earlier to the rules violators.

The spokesman informed that the DG had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized residential cum commercial buildings and encroachments without any discrimination. The citizens had also been requested to remove encroachments on their own to avoid legal action, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

